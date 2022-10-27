6 things to do in Denver this Halloween weekend

Ghouls, ghosts and goblins abound this Halloween weekend across the Mile High City. Here are six fa-boo-lous ways to celebrate the haunting holiday.

🧙‍♀️ Union Station will host Hocus Pocus Halloween Opus on Friday night, a 90s-themed, 21+ party led by three dazzling drag queens dressed as the infamous Sanderson sisters.

Tickets are $40 and include a cocktail.

🎃 Explore a glowing trail of over 7,000 hand-carved pumpkins, plus towering displays of dinosaurs, dragons and more at Magic of the Jack O' Lanterns in Littleton's Hudson Gardens.

The event runs through Oct. 31. Tickets start at $16.99.

😱 For a real fright, dare to enter some of the scariest haunted houses around, like Denver's 13th Floor, Westminster's Frightmare Compound and Thornton's Haunted Field of Screams.

Tickets start at $27.99.

🪦 Brace yourself for a cursed graveyard, haunted forest and trippy trick-or-treating at Reynard Social's Oddities & Curiosities: An Immersive Halloween Experience.

The event runs Oct. 27-31. Tickets start at $45.

🧟 Enjoy all your favorite rides, plus some serious spooks, at Elitch Gardens' Fright Fest, when the park comes alive with all kinds of creepy creatures from the night.

Tickets start at $49.99 online. The event runs Oct. 28-30.

🍸 Grab a cocktail and have a "creepy-as-hell experience" at the Black Lagoon Halloween Pop-Up bar, which takes inspiration from goth and metal culture.