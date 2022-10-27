6 things to do in Denver this Halloween weekend
Ghouls, ghosts and goblins abound this Halloween weekend across the Mile High City. Here are six fa-boo-lous ways to celebrate the haunting holiday.
🧙♀️ Union Station will host Hocus Pocus Halloween Opus on Friday night, a 90s-themed, 21+ party led by three dazzling drag queens dressed as the infamous Sanderson sisters.
- Tickets are $40 and include a cocktail.
🎃 Explore a glowing trail of over 7,000 hand-carved pumpkins, plus towering displays of dinosaurs, dragons and more at Magic of the Jack O' Lanterns in Littleton's Hudson Gardens.
- The event runs through Oct. 31. Tickets start at $16.99.
😱 For a real fright, dare to enter some of the scariest haunted houses around, like Denver's 13th Floor, Westminster's Frightmare Compound and Thornton's Haunted Field of Screams.
- Tickets start at $27.99.
🪦 Brace yourself for a cursed graveyard, haunted forest and trippy trick-or-treating at Reynard Social's Oddities & Curiosities: An Immersive Halloween Experience.
- The event runs Oct. 27-31. Tickets start at $45.
🧟 Enjoy all your favorite rides, plus some serious spooks, at Elitch Gardens' Fright Fest, when the park comes alive with all kinds of creepy creatures from the night.
- Tickets start at $49.99 online. The event runs Oct. 28-30.
🍸 Grab a cocktail and have a "creepy-as-hell experience" at the Black Lagoon Halloween Pop-Up bar, which takes inspiration from goth and metal culture.
- The pop-up takes over the Yacht Club through Oct. 31.
More Denver stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.