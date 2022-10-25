Outer Range Brewing co-founder and head brewer Lee Cleghorn, second from left, with Ukrainian brewers in Rivne. Photo courtesy of Lee Cleghorn

Before he opened Outer Range Brewing in Frisco, head brewer Lee Cleghorn served as an Army Green Beret and spent time in combat.

He recognized the devastating scenes in Ukraine and the hardships that come with living in a war zone.

So he reached out to Ukrainian craft brewers online and asked how he could help. They said come to Ukraine and make a beer.

What's happening: Earlier this month, he went — crossing the Polish border just before midnight alone on foot with a suitcase full of Outer Range beer and a big box of U.S.-grown mosaic hops.

He woke up in Lviv to air sirens but found "a defiant city going about their day as normal & refusing to bend to fear," he wrote on Instagram.

He drove to Rivne, three hours northeast, to brew a double IPA dry-hopped with mosaic with PZDK and Zen, breweries that relocated from eastern Ukraine amid the Russian bombardment, he said.

What he's saying: "The craft beer market is the same [in Ukraine] as everywhere — more expensive to make than big beer, and most disposable income since the war began has dried up," Cleghorn wrote after his trip. "Until their economy comes back, a great way to support Ukrainian craft brewers is to simply buy their beer."

What to watch: Outer Range is working to get shipments of Ukrainian beer to the United States and hopes to pour the beer from its taps in Frisco soon.