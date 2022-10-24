The coolest product made in Colorado can measure its own impact on a global scale.

Driving the news: The SunSpring Hybrid purification system manufactured by Innovative Water Technologies in Rocky Ford was named the inaugural "Coolest Thing Made in Colorado" by the state's Chamber of Commerce last week.

Details: The self-contained, portable system is powered by wind and solar energy, and can provide safe drinking water locally and in developing countries around the world.

It's currently used in 38 countries, and can be found in schools, hospitals and used for humanitarian projects, according to a release from the Chamber.

The system can produce up to 20,000 liters per day for 10 years.

What they're saying: "The SunSpring water purification system is an incredible example of the impact Colorado manufacturers can have on our communities and a fitting representation of how Colorado-made products can change lives," Colorado Chamber pPresident and CEO Loren Furman said in a release.