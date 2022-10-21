Colorado Avalanche unveil Reverse Retro jersey from Adidas and NHL

The Colorado Avalanche's Reverse Retro 2022 jersey from Adidas, which debuted on Thursday. Photo courtesy of Adidas

The Colorado Avalanche's new Reverse Retro jersey for the 2022-23 season was unveiled Thursday as part of the latest throwback series from Adidas and the National Hockey League.

The team's uniform logo pays tribute to the state flag and reintroduces the original jersey design worn by the first Avs players in the 1995 inaugural season, per the NHL.

State of play: This year's jersey design is drawing rave reviews.

It took the No. 4 spot on the Athletic's ranking of all 32 NHL Reverse Retro models, and placed No. 5 spot on ESPN's list.

In CBS Sports' ranking — which categorized jerseys by "The Good," "The Bad" and "The Ugly" — the Avs' new look landed in the first group.

Flashback: Denver’s previous throwback jersey released two years ago was an homage to the Quebec Nordiques, where the team got its start before moving to Denver in 1995.

What they're saying: "Nothing is going to top the remixed Nords [jersey]. But this looks clean and sharp, and like other Avalanche alternate logos is an improvement over their primary one," writes ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski.

What's next: Pre-ordering is now available. All Reverse Retro jerseys go on sale Nov. 15.