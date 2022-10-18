Three representatives from Colorado's Congressional delegation are facing challengers who are unlikely to defeat them this fall.

Driving the news: Democrats Diana DeGette of Denver and Joe Neguse of Lafayette represent largely Democratic districts, while Doug Lamborn of Colorado Springs represents a Republican-leaning district.

Yes, but: That hasn't stopped major opposing parties from nominating challengers for each seat.

1st Congressional District: DeGette has served in Congress since 1997. Her top priorities include expanding access to health care, protecting public lands, addressing climate change, and supporting a woman's right to an abortion.

Jennifer Qualteri is the Republican nominee for the 1st Congressional District. Qualteri opposes abortion outright, according to her campaign website, and wants to abolish the Department of Education, and supports term limits for members of Congress.

2nd Congressional District: Neguse has served since 2019. His top priorities include public land preservation, addressing climate change and universal health care coverage.

Marshall Dawson is the Republican nominee for the 2nd Congressional District. He's focused on improving school safety, reducing deaths from fentanyl use, and supports an act that would require congressional approval of regulations costing more than $100 million.

5th Congressional District: Lamborn has served since 2007. He supports the Second Amendment, repealing the Affordable Care Act, smaller government and a strong national defense system.