Tiff's Treats — an Austin, Texas-based cookie chain with a cult-like following and more than 70 locations across the South — has opened its first store in Colorado.

Details: The sweets company, famous for inventing the concept of baked-to-order warm cookie delivery, made its Denver debut on Oct. 8, at the corner of 12th and Broadway.

The menu features about a dozen flavors, from peanut butter and double chocolate chip to oatmeal raisin and white chip almond.

Deliveries are available to downtown, Capitol Hill, Lincoln Park and Cherry Creek areas.

My thought bubble: As an alum of the University of Texas at Austin — where the founders of Tiff's Treats started the company, and where I had way too many mouthfuls of these — I can confirm these cookies are popular for good reason.