1 hour ago - News

Tiff's Treats cookie delivery chain opens first Colorado store in Denver

Alayna Alvarez

A warm snickerdoodle (L) and chocolate chip cookie from Tiff's Treats. Photo: Alayna Alvarez/Axios

Tiff's Treats — an Austin, Texas-based cookie chain with a cult-like following and more than 70 locations across the South — has opened its first store in Colorado.

Details: The sweets company, famous for inventing the concept of baked-to-order warm cookie delivery, made its Denver debut on Oct. 8, at the corner of 12th and Broadway.

  • The menu features about a dozen flavors, from peanut butter and double chocolate chip to oatmeal raisin and white chip almond.
  • Deliveries are available to downtown, Capitol Hill, Lincoln Park and Cherry Creek areas.

My thought bubble: As an alum of the University of Texas at Austin — where the founders of Tiff's Treats started the company, and where I had way too many mouthfuls of these — I can confirm these cookies are popular for good reason.

  • Pro tip: Don't sleep on the snickerdoodles; they melt in your mouth.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Denver stories

No stories could be found

Denverpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more