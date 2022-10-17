1 hour ago - News
Tiff's Treats cookie delivery chain opens first Colorado store in Denver
Tiff's Treats — an Austin, Texas-based cookie chain with a cult-like following and more than 70 locations across the South — has opened its first store in Colorado.
Details: The sweets company, famous for inventing the concept of baked-to-order warm cookie delivery, made its Denver debut on Oct. 8, at the corner of 12th and Broadway.
- The menu features about a dozen flavors, from peanut butter and double chocolate chip to oatmeal raisin and white chip almond.
- Deliveries are available to downtown, Capitol Hill, Lincoln Park and Cherry Creek areas.
My thought bubble: As an alum of the University of Texas at Austin — where the founders of Tiff's Treats started the company, and where I had way too many mouthfuls of these — I can confirm these cookies are popular for good reason.
- Pro tip: Don't sleep on the snickerdoodles; they melt in your mouth.
