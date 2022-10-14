1 hour ago - Real Estate

Hot Homes: 4 listings in Denver, starting at $435K

Esteban L. Hernandez

400 S. Lafayette St. Photo: Nate Polta/milehimodern

This week's roundup includes a starter home in Wash Park and a property with breathtaking downtown Denver views.

Check it out:

400 S. Lafayette St., #1006 — $435,000

Why we love it: This condo in a highly-desired location just one block off Wash Park offers mostly maintenance-free living and two deeded parking spaces.

  • Neighborhood: Washington Park
  • Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 943 square feet
  • Listed by: David Bell at Mile Hi Modern
  • Features: Balcony access with mountain and park views, modern light fixtures, abundant storage space, access to amenities, including a parking spot and swimming pool.
400 S. Lafayette St. Photo: Nate Polta/milehimodern
400 S. Lafayette St. Photo: Nate Polta/milehimodern
2724 Adams St. — $689,000

Why we love it: This compact home features a spacious backyard, and if you need more space to move or play, it's just two blocks off the park.

  • Neighborhood: City Park
  • Specs: 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 926 square feet
  • Listed by: Scott Noble at Mile Hi Modern
  • Features: Freshly painted brick exterior, abundant natural light, oversized two-car garage with storage, updated granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
2724 Adams St. Photo: Nate Polta/milehimodern
2724 Adams St. Photo: Nate Polta/milehimodern
3140 Zuni St. — $1,499,900

Why we love it: This unique, two-story condo is close to a variety of restaurants and has easy access to LoHi.

  • Neighborhood: Highland
  • Specs: 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3,276 square feet
  • Listed by: Athena Brownson at Compass
  • Features: A stucco and stainless steel exterior, 10-foot ceilings on the main floor, walk-in closets, an outdoor patio, a chef's kitchen with Wolf appliances and two dishwashers, plus a private patio off the main bedroom.
3140 Zuni St. Photo: Tahvory Bunting
3140 Zuni St. Photo: Tahvory Bunting
1750 Wewatta St., Unit #1934 — $3,475,000

Why we love it: Luxury living in the city probably won't top this penthouse, situated just outside downtown Denver.

  • Neighborhood: Union Station
  • Specs: 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2,815 square feet
  • Listed by: Brad Arnold at Slifer, Smith & Frampton Real Estate Denver
  • Features: Views of downtown Denver, raised ceilings, private patio, kitchen with built-in wine cooler, a sound system, ceiling fans, walk-in closets.
1750 Wewatta St. Unit #1934. Photo: Greg Muntz
1750 Wewatta St. Unit #1934. Photo: Greg Muntz
