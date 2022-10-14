Hot Homes: 4 listings in Denver, starting at $435K
This week's roundup includes a starter home in Wash Park and a property with breathtaking downtown Denver views.
Check it out:
400 S. Lafayette St., #1006 — $435,000
Why we love it: This condo in a highly-desired location just one block off Wash Park offers mostly maintenance-free living and two deeded parking spaces.
- Neighborhood: Washington Park
- Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 943 square feet
- Listed by: David Bell at Mile Hi Modern
- Features: Balcony access with mountain and park views, modern light fixtures, abundant storage space, access to amenities, including a parking spot and swimming pool.
2724 Adams St. — $689,000
Why we love it: This compact home features a spacious backyard, and if you need more space to move or play, it's just two blocks off the park.
- Neighborhood: City Park
- Specs: 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 926 square feet
- Listed by: Scott Noble at Mile Hi Modern
- Features: Freshly painted brick exterior, abundant natural light, oversized two-car garage with storage, updated granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
3140 Zuni St. — $1,499,900
Why we love it: This unique, two-story condo is close to a variety of restaurants and has easy access to LoHi.
- Neighborhood: Highland
- Specs: 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3,276 square feet
- Listed by: Athena Brownson at Compass
- Features: A stucco and stainless steel exterior, 10-foot ceilings on the main floor, walk-in closets, an outdoor patio, a chef's kitchen with Wolf appliances and two dishwashers, plus a private patio off the main bedroom.
1750 Wewatta St., Unit #1934 — $3,475,000
Why we love it: Luxury living in the city probably won't top this penthouse, situated just outside downtown Denver.
- Neighborhood: Union Station
- Specs: 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2,815 square feet
- Listed by: Brad Arnold at Slifer, Smith & Frampton Real Estate Denver
- Features: Views of downtown Denver, raised ceilings, private patio, kitchen with built-in wine cooler, a sound system, ceiling fans, walk-in closets.
