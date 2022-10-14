Hot Homes: 4 listings in Denver, starting at $435K

This week's roundup includes a starter home in Wash Park and a property with breathtaking downtown Denver views.

Check it out:

Why we love it: This condo in a highly-desired location just one block off Wash Park offers mostly maintenance-free living and two deeded parking spaces.

Neighborhood: Washington Park

Washington Park Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 943 square feet

2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 943 square feet Listed by: David Bell at Mile Hi Modern

David Bell at Mile Hi Modern Features: Balcony access with mountain and park views, modern light fixtures, abundant storage space, access to amenities, including a parking spot and swimming pool.

400 S. Lafayette St. Photo: Nate Polta/milehimodern

400 S. Lafayette St. Photo: Nate Polta/milehimodern

Why we love it: This compact home features a spacious backyard, and if you need more space to move or play, it's just two blocks off the park.

Neighborhood: City Park

City Park Specs: 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 926 square feet

4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 926 square feet Listed by: Scott Noble at Mile Hi Modern

Scott Noble at Mile Hi Modern Features: Freshly painted brick exterior, abundant natural light, oversized two-car garage with storage, updated granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

2724 Adams St. Photo: Nate Polta/milehimodern

2724 Adams St. Photo: Nate Polta/milehimodern

Why we love it: This unique, two-story condo is close to a variety of restaurants and has easy access to LoHi.

Neighborhood: Highland

Highland Specs: 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3,276 square feet

2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3,276 square feet Listed by: Athena Brownson at Compass

Athena Brownson at Compass Features: A stucco and stainless steel exterior, 10-foot ceilings on the main floor, walk-in closets, an outdoor patio, a chef's kitchen with Wolf appliances and two dishwashers, plus a private patio off the main bedroom.

3140 Zuni St. Photo: Tahvory Bunting

3140 Zuni St. Photo: Tahvory Bunting

Why we love it: Luxury living in the city probably won't top this penthouse, situated just outside downtown Denver.

Neighborhood: Union Station

Union Station Specs: 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2,815 square feet

2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2,815 square feet Listed by: Brad Arnold at Slifer, Smith & Frampton Real Estate Denver

Brad Arnold at Slifer, Smith & Frampton Real Estate Denver Features: Views of downtown Denver, raised ceilings, private patio, kitchen with built-in wine cooler, a sound system, ceiling fans, walk-in closets.

1750 Wewatta St. Unit #1934. Photo: Greg Muntz