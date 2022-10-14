Prominent Democratic operatives are creating a network of websites in midterm battlegrounds like Colorado that mimic local news outlets.

Why it matters: The web content is designed to deceive voters by parroting Democratic messages under the banner of independent news, Axios' Lachlan Markay and Thomas Wheatley report.

Candidates and campaigns then refer to the websites in their political advertising, giving their partisan jabs a patina of news.

What's happening: A network of at least 51 locally branded news sites has popped up since last year, including the Mile High Sentinel and Southern Colorado Times.

Each follows a similar template: aggregated local and national news, often interspersed with write-ups on sports and attractions, that are heavily slanted in favor of Democrats.

The intrigue: The websites are registered to a company called Local Report Inc., formed in Florida last year.

But the mastheads indicate involvement from the American Independent, a Washington-based progressive outfit launched by David Brock, who founded the left-leaning Media Matters.

The for-profit American Independent is funded in part by the nonprofit arm of American Bridge, an opposition research-focused Democratic super PAC, according to its website.

The big picture: Progressive outlets posing as news sources is not new locally, where the Colorado Times Recorder and others publish Democratic-aligned content.

In response, conservatives are building their own network of social media and news sites in Colorado to reach like-minded audiences and counter traditional outlets.

