1 hour ago - News

What Colorado residents actually want from local news

John Frank
Data: Colorado Media Project; Chart: Jacque Schrag/Axios

The vast majority of Colorado residents consume news on their mobile phones — and they want it to be free.

  • That's the takeaway from a recent survey of local media consumption habits conducted by Denver-based Corona Insights on behalf of the Colorado Media Project.

What they found: The coverage consumers want most is information about emergencies and public affairs, as well as stories that hold leaders to account, said survey director Jim Pripusich

The intrigue: Defying national trends that show declining trust in the media, the survey found 71% trust Colorado media organizations to report the news "fully, accurately and fairly."

Yes, but: The portion of people who say they are not very or not at all confident in local news doubled from 16% in 2019 to 32% this year.

💭 Our thought bubble: The survey shows Axios is uniquely positioned to meet news consumers' needs.

  • We put readers first and trust is a core tenet of our mission.
  • Help us: Become a member for less than $5 a month and spread the word by recommending us to a friend.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Denver stories

No stories could be found

Denverpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more