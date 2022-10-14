What Colorado residents actually want from local news

Data: Colorado Media Project; Chart: Jacque Schrag/Axios

The vast majority of Colorado residents consume news on their mobile phones — and they want it to be free.

That's the takeaway from a recent survey of local media consumption habits conducted by Denver-based Corona Insights on behalf of the Colorado Media Project.

What they found: The coverage consumers want most is information about emergencies and public affairs, as well as stories that hold leaders to account, said survey director Jim Pripusich

The intrigue: Defying national trends that show declining trust in the media, the survey found 71% trust Colorado media organizations to report the news "fully, accurately and fairly."

Yes, but: The portion of people who say they are not very or not at all confident in local news doubled from 16% in 2019 to 32% this year.

