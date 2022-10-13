5 things to do around Denver this weekend | Oct. 13-16

Stanley Marketplace, which is hosting a fall festival this Sunday. Photo: Andy Cross/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Denver is full of fun things to do this weekend.

Here are five events not to miss:

🧟 Burton's Halloween Bar — an immersive experience inspired by filmmaker Tim Burton — debuts at Zeppelin Station Thursday and runs through Oct. 31.

Tickets are $12 and include 90 minutes in the bar, a welcome drink, access to games and more.

🎭 Catch comedian Hari Kondabolu at Comedy Works Downtown Thursday through Saturday. Kondabolu is best known for his Netflix special "Warn Your Relatives" and appearances on shows like "Conan" and "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

Tickets range from $18-$26, and shows are 21+.

🎃 Denver Beer Co. is hosting a pumpkin patch and painting party this Saturday at all three taprooms, which will be pouring the "Hey Pumpkin Autumn Ale" all day.

Tickets are $25 and include one pumpkin and two draft beers of choice.

👚 A fashion show spotlighting Native designers from tribes with historic ties to Colorado takes place this Saturday at McNichols Civic Center Building.

Tickets range from $10-$50 and all include a free beverage and access to the Ȟópa marketplace, featuring merchandise from regional Native artists.

🍂 Aurora's Stanley Marketplace is hosting its annual fall festival Sunday, which will be packed with family-fun activities including face painting, raffles and a pumpkin patch.