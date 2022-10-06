Denver launches latest bikeway expansion

Mayor Michael Hancock's ambitious plan to build 125 miles of bike lanes in Denver by 2023 is on track to exceed its goal.

The 125 miles should be completed by mid-2023, according to transportation and infrastructure department spokesperson Nancy Kuhn.

Why it matters: Building infrastructure for cyclists improves safety for riders and encourages people to use bikes rather than cars, which are one of the driving forces of climate change.

Transportation makes up about a third of the country's carbon emissions, according to Climate Central.

By the numbers: Since 2018, the city has built 107.1 miles of bikeways, Kuhn said.

The city is planning to install 44 new miles of bikeways — 18 count toward the 125 mile goal — in 27 corridors over the next year, with some projects starting later this year.

Threat level: As of Sunday, 68 people had died in traffic collisions on city roads. Denver is on pace to surpass last year's total.

City data shows a majority of the deaths involved people in cars.

DOTI executive director Adam Phipps said during a budget hearing last week that more than 50% of vehicles on the road in Denver only have one person inside — a percentage the city wants to drastically reduce.

What they're saying: "High-comfort bike lanes are what's going to drive mobility shift in Denver," Phipps said.

DOTI spokesperson Vanessa Lacayo told Axios Denver it's "critical" for the city to offer more options to move around the city.

The lanes under construction include protected lanes, meaning there is a barrier separating a cyclist from other traffic.

What's next: The city will host a kickoff event on Oct. 10 for the Broadway Multimodal Improvement Project, which is its own separate project but will still contribute to the city’s bikeway expansion.