Crested Butte-based First Ascent coffee goes to space with NASA

First Ascent — a handcrafted instant coffee company based in Crested Butte — is living up to its slogan of serving "coffee to fuel people off the grid."

What's happening: Nearly 260 eight-ounce servings of the award-winning quick brew are headed to space Wednesday — roughly 260 miles off the grid — on NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 mission to the International Space Station.

The Colorado company was selected for the cargo list thanks to recommendations from an astronaut who tried the brand on a backpacking trip, Matador Network reports.

Flashback: First Ascent, founded in 2018, gained popularity in the backpacking world after Outside Magazine named its Ethiopian instant coffee one of the best in the business back in May 2019.

"A few of the brands we tried were just too weak to count as fuel for all-day adventuring, but not this one," the magazine noted. "It will get you moving, even if coyote howls kept you up all night."

How it works: Much differently than sipping coffee on Earth, thanks to a lack of gravity.

First Ascent provides the grounds, and NASA's Food System Lab repackages them in a foil pouch with a valve.

Astronauts attach the valve to a hot water dispenser that mixes the grounds, then stick a straw in to slurp up.

What they're saying: "I like the idea that there's an astronaut up there drinking our coffee who's super psyched before they start a day of doing whatever astronauts do on a space station," First Ascent founder and co-owner Mark Drucker told 5280.