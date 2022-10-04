Graphic: Heartland Forward

In Colorado and nationwide, small metro areas — dubbed "micropolitans" — have found that mixing outdoor recreation with manufacturing led to prosperity during the pandemic.

Why it matters: The COVID pandemic has shown, more than ever, that a diversified economy is the best hedge against the unknown, Axios Northwest Arkansas' Worth Sparkman writes.

Driving the news: Four Colorado towns were listed among the nation's top 25 most dynamic micropolitans in a new report from Heartland Forward, an economic renewal institute in Bentonville, Arkansas.

The Centennial State's top micropolitans are: Edwards (No. 10), Breckenridge (15), Steamboat Springs (16) and Montrose (25), per the analysis.

Edwards benefited from REVER developing a motorcycle ride-planning app that gives guidance for on- and off-road routes across the state and beyond, the report states.

How it works: Heartland Forward's study — "Most Dynamic Micropolitans: 2022" — ranks 536 U.S. towns with populations of 10,000 to 50,0000 people.

Researchers used growth in average annual pay, employment numbers, GDP, level of per capita income, young-firm employment share and share of degreed workers employed at young firms.

The ranking uses both historical and forward-looking data — including entrepreneurship — to show where growth is likely.

What they're saying: "Areas offering a mix of broadband connectivity and access to the outdoors became a respite from the difficulties of pandemic-era city life," the report says.

The figures can be used as a roadmap for micropolitans looking to grow their economies, Dave Shideler, Heartland Forward chief research officer, told Axios.

Zoom in: Twelve of the top 25 micros are in the West, including Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Utah and Wyoming.

Unsurprisingly, Colorado's 10 micropolitans are mostly in the western part of the state, including Glenwood Springs (40), Durango (112) and Craig (270).

Yes, but: Two towns in northeast Colorado — Sterling (172) and Fort Morgan (113) — also landed on the list.