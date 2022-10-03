How Denver police want to pay for new cops

The Denver Police Department is asking for $8.4 million from the city's 2023 spending plan to recruit 188 police officers, a figure that would include new hires and vacancy replacements.

Why it matters: The department is struggling to fill open roles as it faces a 10.6% vacancy rate among uniformed officers.

Data shows the department has lost 104 officers so far this year to retirements and resignations, and lost 145 officers last year.

Staffing shortages are affecting response times, interim police chief Ron Thomas told Denver City Council members during a budget hearing on Friday.

By the numbers: The requested funding includes: $5.72 million for two new basic recruit classes of 104 police officers total, and $2.63 million for additional academy classes for 64 police officers and 20 later recruits (officers hired from other departments).

The department's request includes adding 43 new officers to increase its authorized strength — meaning the number of officers it's budgeted to have — by 3%, from 1,596 to 1,639 starting in December 2023.

Reality check: "We're not going to hire 188 officers this year, that's just not going to happen, as much as I might like it to," Thomas said Friday, referring to the upcoming year.

Of note: The department wants to hire two forensic scientists in anticipation of an uptick in demand for fentanyl testing due to a controversial new bill making possession of smaller amounts of the drug a felony.