Snow is forecast to hit Colorado's mountain peaks this weekend and the ski season is expected to open in one month.

Why it matters: It's time to get hyped for the coming ski season.

What to know: Find your stoke at one of these big-screen ski and snowboard movie screenings in the Denver area:

Teton Gravity Research debuts "Magic Hour" Wednesday night at the Oriental Theater in Denver with additional shows Thursday and Friday.

Don't miss the special showing at the Space Gallery on Oct. 4 with a whiskey tasting. The film tour also includes stops in Boulder, Loveland, Colorado Springs and Fort Collins.

"The Dean's List," a documentary-style movie from a 23-year-old local filmmaker debuts Friday at the Fox Theatre in Boulder.

Salomon's Quality Ski Time's film tour comes to Denver's Oriental Theater on Oct. 6 with a collection

Matchstick Productions' "Anywhere from Here" debuts Oct. 7 in Crested Butte, arrives in Denver on Oct. 11 and Boulder on Oct. 13 with other showings across the state. Part of the movie was filmed at Copper Mountain.

Indy filmmaker Entourage will show its new movie, "From Us to You," on Oct. 20 at the Fox Theatre in Boulder.

Warren Miller's "Daymaker" — filmed partially in Colorado — makes the rounds in November.