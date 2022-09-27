For a Super Bowl-winning quarterback, Russell Wilson hasn't looked like much of a champion to start his first season in Denver.

Driving the news: Despite little offensive spark, the Broncos are somehow 2-1, pulling off back-to-back wins at Empower Field at Mile High.

In an effort to improve, head coach Nathaniel Hackett hired veteran NFL coach Jerry Rosburg as a senior assistant. Sunday night was Rosburg's first game with the team.

"The hire will allow Hackett to be a more efficient head coach and play-caller with a strong, experienced presence to assist with game management..." wrote journalist Mike Klis of 9News.

Yes, but: While the team won 11-10 over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, it was hardly worth gloating.

Tom Ley of the Defector graded Rosburg's first game thusly: "Not so great, unless you consider their participation in one of the worst football games to ever air on primetime television as a positive step forward."

The big picture: Wilson seems unable to conjure the magic that got fans so excited to see him Broncos orange — and earn him a $245 million contract.

"Broncos offense isn't a work in progress. It's not working," wrote the Denver Post's Sean Keeler.

The stats aren't pretty: In three games, Wilson has managed two touchdown passes, and has been sacked nine times. He sits at the bottom of the pack in star-studded AFC West in passing yards (743).

Running back Melvin Gordon scored the Broncos sole Sunday touchdown, but after fumbling twice. He's on pace to match a record he probably doesn't want to hold.

The other side: The Broncos defense is good.