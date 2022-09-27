Data: Oxfam America; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Colorado's recent push to boost worker rights is earning accolades from labor advocates.

State of play: A new report from Oxfam America, which advocates for unionization and worker protections, ranks Colorado the 9th best state in the nation to work.

The state ranked No. 4 for wage policies, 10 for worker protection and 22 for right to organize.

Why it matters: This is a major priority for Democrats, who took complete control of the state government in 2019 and pledged to improve pay and job security for workers.

Of note: The state stood at No. 15 on the list in 2018.

Between the lines: This election year, Democrats are running on their record, pledging to preserve the controversial equal pay law that requires companies to publish salary ranges for jobs and post openings for promotions.

State Sen. Jessie Danielson, a lead sponsor of the law, is using it to fundraise in her re-election campaign, saying "special interests have been working to weaken it" and pledging to stand her ground to protect it.

What to watch: Democrats are working on more legislation expected to reflect the areas where Oxfam said Colorado is weak, such as protections for domestic workers.