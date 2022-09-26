Data: Dwellsy; Chart: Axios Visuals/Axios

Denver is among the most expensive cities in the country for renters, per the latest report from rental company Dwellsy.

Why it matters: Already expensive rents have grown pricier in 2022, making it tougher for people to afford housing.

What's happening: Many would-be buyers are stuck renting as surging mortgage rates make buying unattainable.

High demand and critically low supply drive up rents.

Once landlords realize they can charge more for a unit, "they're going to keep increasing the price to capture as much profit as they can," Redfin chief economist Daryl Fairweather told Axios' Emily Peck.

By the numbers: The Mile High City's median asking rent totaled $2,550 last month, a 45.7% spike from August 2021, the report showed.

Denver is the ninth most expensive metro in the country.

Driving the news: Demand for single-family home rentals is driving the market, per Dwellsy's August report.

Rent for those homes is up more than 36% year over year, while apartment rent only rose 4.7%.

Yes, but: Rents could finally be peaking.