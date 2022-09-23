Hot homes: 3 brand new listings around Denver, starting at $849K
Denver's housing market is cooling as rising interest rates push people to hold on to their homes, the latest data from the Denver Metro Association of Realtors shows.
Why it matters: After years of limited options, ruthless bidding wars and sky-high prices, economic uncertainty is balancing the market in the Mile High City.
- "Homes are still getting multiple offers but there are fewer of them, so buyers have a real opportunity to find a home they love and get under contract," Greg Hriso, real estate agent with Homie Colorado, said in a statement.
For those on the hunt, here are three stunners that just went on sale:
1223 South Lincoln St. — $849,000
Why we love it: This 1900s-era Victorian residence boasts the best of both worlds with its historic charm and modern touches.
- Neighborhood: Platt Park
- Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,794 square feet
- Listed by: Lindsey Meyer at Compass
- Features: Front porch with swing, original hardwood floors, gas fireplace, exposed brick walls, finished basement, flagstone back patio.
522 South Sherman St. — $935,000
Why we love it: Interior design takes this Victorian's beauty to new heights, giving new buyers the benefit of a professional stylist's eye upon move-in.
- Neighborhood: West Wash Park
- Specs: 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,811 square feet
- Listed by: Grace Sullivan and Bob Brown at milehimodern
- Features: Ample natural light, designer wallpaper, refinished hardwood floors, pitched ceilings, large backyard with patio, two-car detached garage.
9424 East Orchard Drive — $2,200,000
Why we love it: Between the custom design, floor-to-ceiling windows, incredible kitchen and massive backyard — honestly, what's not to love?
- Neighborhood: Orchard Hills, in Greenwood Village
- Specs: 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 2,223 square feet
- Listed by: Ben Clark and Sarah LaBram Antonellis at milehimodern
- Features: Floor-to-ceiling fireplace, basement butler's pantry, five-piece bathroom in primary suite, sprawling entertaining deck, two-car garage.
