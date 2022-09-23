Denver's housing market is cooling as rising interest rates push people to hold on to their homes, the latest data from the Denver Metro Association of Realtors shows.

Why it matters: After years of limited options, ruthless bidding wars and sky-high prices, economic uncertainty is balancing the market in the Mile High City.

"Homes are still getting multiple offers but there are fewer of them, so buyers have a real opportunity to find a home they love and get under contract," Greg Hriso, real estate agent with Homie Colorado, said in a statement.

For those on the hunt, here are three stunners that just went on sale:

Why we love it: This 1900s-era Victorian residence boasts the best of both worlds with its historic charm and modern touches.

Neighborhood: Platt Park

Platt Park Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,794 square feet

3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,794 square feet Listed by: Lindsey Meyer at Compass

Lindsey Meyer at Compass Features: Front porch with swing, original hardwood floors, gas fireplace, exposed brick walls, finished basement, flagstone back patio.

1223 South Lincoln St. Photo: Andrew Forino, courtesy of Compass

1223 South Lincoln St. Photo: Andrew Forino, courtesy of Compass

1223 South Lincoln St. Photo: Andrew Forino, courtesy of Compass

Why we love it: Interior design takes this Victorian's beauty to new heights, giving new buyers the benefit of a professional stylist's eye upon move-in.

Neighborhood: West Wash Park

West Wash Park Specs: 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,811 square feet

4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,811 square feet Listed by: Grace Sullivan and Bob Brown at milehimodern

Grace Sullivan and Bob Brown at milehimodern Features: Ample natural light, designer wallpaper, refinished hardwood floors, pitched ceilings, large backyard with patio, two-car detached garage.

522 South Sherman St. Photo: Rae Barber/milehimodern

522 South Sherman St. Photo: Rae Barber/milehimodern

522 South Sherman St. Photo: Rae Barber/milehimodern

Why we love it: Between the custom design, floor-to-ceiling windows, incredible kitchen and massive backyard — honestly, what's not to love?

Neighborhood: Orchard Hills, in Greenwood Village

Orchard Hills, in Greenwood Village Specs: 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 2,223 square feet

4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 2,223 square feet Listed by: Ben Clark and Sarah LaBram Antonellis at milehimodern

Ben Clark and Sarah LaBram Antonellis at milehimodern Features: Floor-to-ceiling fireplace, basement butler's pantry, five-piece bathroom in primary suite, sprawling entertaining deck, two-car garage.

9424 East Orchard Drive. Photo: Nate Polta/milehimodern

9424 East Orchard Drive. Photo: Nate Polta/milehimodern