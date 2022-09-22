Colorado increases monkeypox vaccine eligibility as supply increases
The monkeypox vaccine shortage is starting to ease, allowing Colorado to expand eligibility for the free shot.
What to know: The initial criteria issued by state health officials prioritized high-risk individuals and men who have sex with men and rationed the vaccine to just one dose of the two needed.
- Under new guidance released this week, most anyone who considers themself at-risk is eligible.
- Those now able to get the shot include: Anyone in close contact with someone who had monkeypox in the last 14 days; anyone with multiple or anonymous sexual partners; and anyone living with HIV.
Of note: The monkeypox vaccine also is now available at state-run mobile clinics
What they're saying: "This eligibility expansion allows Coloradans to proactively protect themselves and their communities by getting vaccinated before potential exposures, rather than only after a known exposure," Rachel Herlihy, the state's epidemiologist, said in a statement.
By the numbers: Colorado has counted about 300 cases of monkeypox, a third of which are in Denver, and issued 15,000 vaccine doses.
Between the lines: The shot is now administered in the outer layers of the skin, a method that increases the doses in each vial five-fold, Colorado public health officials tell Axios Denver.
- The state has received about 19,000 doses of the Jynneos vaccine from the federal government and expects to be able to order more in a few weeks.
More Denver stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.