Three injured after RTD train derails in Aurora

Three people were hospitalized Wednesday after an RTD light rail train in Aurora derailed at the intersection of Exposition Avenue and Sable Boulevard, officials said.

Driving the news: The Aurora Fire Rescue team responded late Wednesday afternoon as three people sustained non-life threatening injuries. Those passengers were taken to local hospitals, the agency said in a tweet.

Aurora police separately tweeted that the intersection would be closed for "an extended time."

What to watch: Christina Zazueta, a spokesperson for RTD, told Axios Denver over email that Aurora police remained on the scene, and the crash would require an investigation to understand the cause, "which is unknown at this point."

Flashback: The intersection was the site of a derailment in January 2019, according to the Denver Post.