Denver is using millions in federal COVID-19 relief money to provide affordable housing and shelters in what amounts to one of the largest infusions of cash to address homelessness.

About $77 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars are allocated for housing stability and homelessness programs, officials said.

That's essentially half of the entire $154 million the city received this year.

State of play: The big spending on housing demonstrates the scope of the problem and underscores how the city views it as a public health issue. And it comes at a time when homelessness has increased in the city.

Some of the pressure to act is coming from the private sector. A variety of Denver businesses owners say homeless people lying and camping on the streets make customers feel unsafe and hurt downtown's recovery.

When the city surveyed more than 12,000 people about where to spend the federal dollars, housing was a top answer.

What they're saying: "One of the priorities we heard loud and clear from the public: housing and homelessness [is] really paramount in their eyes," federal grants manager for Denver Rory Regan told Axios Denver.

Details: Denver's spending ranged from $75,000 for a study looking at reusing office buildings as housing to $20 million to buy properties and convert them into housing, an exclusive Axios Denver analysis of ARPA spending in collaboration with the Marshall Project found.

Other spending included:

$23 million earmarked for purchasing and redeveloping two properties to create temporary housing sites for people living in encampment and for families, according to Denver's chief housing officer Britta Fisher.

$20 million to buy and redevelop two additional properties for more permanent housing

$10 million for down payment assistance and another $10 million for a homeownership development program

$7.8 million for sanctioned camping sites

The big picture: A handful of other Colorado cities and counties likewise used the one-time federal dollars to boost their homeless services, our analysis found.

Fort Collins put $1 million toward operations and renovations at homeless shelters. The county added much more to provide services.

In Pueblo, $800,000 went to purchase eight residential units to house homeless people with COVID-19 and provide rapid rehousing. The county also gave meals to people living on the streets and paid people without jobs to clean city properties at a rate of $50 a day.

Arapahoe used the money to hire a temporary homeless program administrator to coordinate all its ARPA-funded housing initiatives.

By the numbers: Overall, Denver received $308 million in ARPA money, paid out in two installments. The city collected the first half in July 2021; the second half was given to the city in July.

The city used the first round of funding to infuse its Affordable Housing Fund with $28 million, used $7.5 million to expand and improve a local shelter, and $3.9 million to build out its sanctioned campsites for people experiencing homelessness.

Regan said the federal money needs to be spent by 2026.

