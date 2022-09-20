Denver makes weed delivery exclusive to social equity companies

Denver is rolling out a new plan to save struggling cannabis delivery companies — but even city leaders aren't sure it will work.

Driving the news: The Denver City Council on Monday approved a measure that will make delivery exclusivity permanent for social equity transporters, or business owners considered disproportionately harmed by the war on drugs.

The ordinance also slashes licensing fees for social equity delivery companies and the retailers they partner with.

Why it matters: Colorado's cannabis industry is dominated by affluent, white men — and marijuana delivery licenses can serve as a path for business owners from diverse backgrounds to break into the hyper-competitive space.

Yes, but: Marijuana delivery in Denver has yet to catch fire.

State of play: Industry leaders suspect the Mile High City might be oversaturated with dispensaries — and potentially already too crowded with transporters — so the service may never catch on.

For some cannabis customers, it's easier to pick up their pot than pay extra for delivery.

By the numbers: Delivery accounts for less than 0.5% of monthly marijuana sales in Denver, city data shows.

91% of Denver’s 208 dispensaries do not have delivery permits.

Among the city's 18 stores with delivery permits, half are actively carrying out orders and just three do more than 250 deliveries per month.

The intrigue: In Aurora, 75% of the city's 24 dispensaries have delivery permits, according to Denver Excise and Licenses.

Industry leaders say the discrepancy could be explained by how spread out dispensaries are in Aurora compared to Denver.

What's next: The policy changes go into effect immediately.