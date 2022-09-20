Colorado's 2021 summer marked by high temps and mountain rain

Data: NOAA; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Fall arrives this week after a final punch of summer heat.

The big picture: Much of Colorado — particularly the northeastern and northwestern corners — experienced a much hotter summer than normal, according to new data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The same areas saw less rain than normal from June through August, which is meteorological summer.

The good news: Southwest Colorado and many of the mountains scored more rain than normal thanks to a strong monsoon effect.

