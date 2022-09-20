1 hour ago - News

Colorado's 2021 summer marked by high temps and mountain rain

John Frank
Data: NOAA; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals
Fall arrives this week after a final punch of summer heat.

The big picture: Much of Colorado — particularly the northeastern and northwestern corners — experienced a much hotter summer than normal, according to new data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

  • The same areas saw less rain than normal from June through August, which is meteorological summer.

The good news: Southwest Colorado and many of the mountains scored more rain than normal thanks to a strong monsoon effect.

Data: NOAA; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals
Go deeper … The national picture

