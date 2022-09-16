This week's hot homes roundup features a mix of architectural styles, from traditional to modern luxury.

Take a look at some of the best listings on the Mile High City market right now:

Why we love it: The simple, but timeless design of this mid-century home provides the perfect opportunity to make this space your own.

Neighborhood: Harvey Park

Harvey Park Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,145 square feet

Xenia Matteson at milehimodern Features: Spacious and light-filled living area, exposed brick, expansive backyard, one-car attached garage.

2983 S. Quitman St. Photo: Daniel De Los Monteros/milehimodern

Why we love it: This Victorian charmer may have been built in 1906, but updated details throughout — including a stunning chef's kitchen — make it a modern-day gem.

Neighborhood: La Alma Lincoln Park

La Alma Lincoln Park Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,451 square feet

Kelly Hudson at Compass Features: Original hardwood floors, spa-like primary bathroom, spacious backyard patio, two-car garage.

644 Inca St. Photo: VisuTour

Why we love it: From the friendly front porch swing to the warm-toned brick and big, bright windows, this fully renovated residence practically extends a welcome invitation inside.

Neighborhood: Virginia Village

Virginia Village Specs: 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 1,214 square feet

Ben Clark and Sarah LaBram Antonellis at milehimodern Features: Light-filled layout, hardwood floors, dining nook with custom bench, tree-filled private backyard with patio, finished basement, one-car garage.

1567 S. Jasmine St. Photo: Nate Polta, courtesy of milehimodern

Why we love it: This sleek, mid-century modern marvel offers prime views of Sloan's Lake and the mountains — and is situated on a rare triple lot.

Neighborhood: Sloan's Lake

Sloan's Lake Specs: 4 bedroom, 5 bathroom, 3,327 square feet

4 bedroom, 5 bathroom, 3,327 square feet Listed by: Carmelo Paglialunga and Rachel Gallegos at milehimodern

Carmelo Paglialunga and Rachel Gallegos at milehimodern Features: Floor-to-ceiling windows, two primary suites, high-end finishes throughout, stunning wraparound patio with fireplace.

4211 W. 21st Ave. Photo: Nate Polta, courtesy of milehimodern

