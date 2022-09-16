Hot homes: 4 listings in Denver, starting at $530K
This week's hot homes roundup features a mix of architectural styles, from traditional to modern luxury.
- Take a look at some of the best listings on the Mile High City market right now:
2983 S. Quitman St. — $530,000
Why we love it: The simple, but timeless design of this mid-century home provides the perfect opportunity to make this space your own.
- Neighborhood: Harvey Park
- Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,145 square feet
- Listed by: Xenia Matteson at milehimodern
- Features: Spacious and light-filled living area, exposed brick, expansive backyard, one-car attached garage.
644 Inca St. — $710,000
Why we love it: This Victorian charmer may have been built in 1906, but updated details throughout — including a stunning chef's kitchen — make it a modern-day gem.
- Neighborhood: La Alma Lincoln Park
- Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,451 square feet
- Listed by: Kelly Hudson at Compass
- Features: Original hardwood floors, spa-like primary bathroom, spacious backyard patio, two-car garage.
1567 S. Jasmine St. — $825,000
Why we love it: From the friendly front porch swing to the warm-toned brick and big, bright windows, this fully renovated residence practically extends a welcome invitation inside.
- Neighborhood: Virginia Village
- Specs: 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 1,214 square feet
- Listed by: Ben Clark and Sarah LaBram Antonellis at milehimodern
- Features: Light-filled layout, hardwood floors, dining nook with custom bench, tree-filled private backyard with patio, finished basement, one-car garage.
4211 W. 21st Ave. — $2,999,000
Why we love it: This sleek, mid-century modern marvel offers prime views of Sloan's Lake and the mountains — and is situated on a rare triple lot.
- Neighborhood: Sloan's Lake
- Specs: 4 bedroom, 5 bathroom, 3,327 square feet
- Listed by: Carmelo Paglialunga and Rachel Gallegos at milehimodern
- Features: Floor-to-ceiling windows, two primary suites, high-end finishes throughout, stunning wraparound patio with fireplace.
