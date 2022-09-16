2 hours ago - Sports

Broncos game day: Where to tailgate, park and more

Maxwell Millington
Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos runs onto the field for warm-up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Empower Field At Mile High on August 13, 2022 in Denver, Colorado.
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson #3. Photo: C. Morgan Engel/Getty Images

Football is back, and we've got you covered if you intend to head to the stadium this season.

  • Here's what you need to know to be game-day ready:
Key home games

1. San Francisco 49ers, Week 3

The Broncos and Niners ran the NFL in the '90s, and we may see history repeat itself this decade, too.

  • Details: Sunday, Sept. 25 at 6:20pm

2. Las Vegas Raiders, Week 11

Denver lost both games to the Raiders last year, so getting revenge in Mile High would be sweet.

  • Details: Sunday, Nov. 2o at 2:05pm

3. Arizona Cardinals, Week 15

New Broncos QB Russell Wilson has plenty of experience against Arizona from his days as a Seattle Seahawk. Wilson is 11-8-1 against the Cards in his career.

  • Details: Sunday, Dec. 18 at 2:05pm
J.J. Watt #99 of the Arizona Cardinals rushes the line of scrimmage in the second quarter against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Photo: Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images
Tickets

Single-game tickets are available here.

How to get there

Information about parking and other ways to get to Mile High Stadium is available here.

Where to eat/drink

1. Little Machine

Just outside of Mile High stadium, Little Machine Brewery features two dog-friendly patios, local art and a round bar.

  • Hours: Sunday 11am-10pm, Monday-Thursday noon-11pm, Friday-Saturday 11am-11pm
  • Address: 2924 W. 20th Ave.

2. Cilantro

Cilantro's menu is mostly comprised of cuisine from the Mexican state of Jalisco, and it's an easy walk to the stadium.

3. Briar Common Brewery + Eatery

Get ready for the game while sipping one of Briar Common's fruit beers on the rooftop patio.

  • Hours: Sunday 11am-9pm, Monday-Thursday 11am-10pm, Friday-Saturday 11am-11pm
  • Address: 2298 N. Clay St.
