Football is back, and we've got you covered if you intend to head to the stadium this season.

Here's what you need to know to be game-day ready:

Key home games

1. San Francisco 49ers, Week 3

The Broncos and Niners ran the NFL in the '90s, and we may see history repeat itself this decade, too.

Details: Sunday, Sept. 25 at 6:20pm

2. Las Vegas Raiders, Week 11

Denver lost both games to the Raiders last year, so getting revenge in Mile High would be sweet.

Details: Sunday, Nov. 2o at 2:05pm

3. Arizona Cardinals, Week 15

New Broncos QB Russell Wilson has plenty of experience against Arizona from his days as a Seattle Seahawk. Wilson is 11-8-1 against the Cards in his career.

Details: Sunday, Dec. 18 at 2:05pm

Photo: Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Tickets

Single-game tickets are available here.

How to get there

Information about parking and other ways to get to Mile High Stadium is available here.

Where to eat/drink

1. Little Machine

Just outside of Mile High stadium, Little Machine Brewery features two dog-friendly patios, local art and a round bar.

2. Cilantro

Cilantro's menu is mostly comprised of cuisine from the Mexican state of Jalisco, and it's an easy walk to the stadium.

3. Briar Common Brewery + Eatery

Get ready for the game while sipping one of Briar Common's fruit beers on the rooftop patio.