Broncos game day: Where to tailgate, park and more
Football is back, and we've got you covered if you intend to head to the stadium this season.
- Here's what you need to know to be game-day ready:
Key home games
1. San Francisco 49ers, Week 3
The Broncos and Niners ran the NFL in the '90s, and we may see history repeat itself this decade, too.
- Details: Sunday, Sept. 25 at 6:20pm
2. Las Vegas Raiders, Week 11
Denver lost both games to the Raiders last year, so getting revenge in Mile High would be sweet.
- Details: Sunday, Nov. 2o at 2:05pm
3. Arizona Cardinals, Week 15
New Broncos QB Russell Wilson has plenty of experience against Arizona from his days as a Seattle Seahawk. Wilson is 11-8-1 against the Cards in his career.
- Details: Sunday, Dec. 18 at 2:05pm
Tickets
Single-game tickets are available here.
How to get there
Information about parking and other ways to get to Mile High Stadium is available here.
- Stadium Address: 1701 Bryant St.
Where to eat/drink
Just outside of Mile High stadium, Little Machine Brewery features two dog-friendly patios, local art and a round bar.
- Hours: Sunday 11am-10pm, Monday-Thursday noon-11pm, Friday-Saturday 11am-11pm
- Address: 2924 W. 20th Ave.
2. Cilantro
Cilantro's menu is mostly comprised of cuisine from the Mexican state of Jalisco, and it's an easy walk to the stadium.
- Hours: Daily 11am-9pm
- Address: 1703 Federal Blvd.
3. Briar Common Brewery + Eatery
Get ready for the game while sipping one of Briar Common's fruit beers on the rooftop patio.
- Hours: Sunday 11am-9pm, Monday-Thursday 11am-10pm, Friday-Saturday 11am-11pm
- Address: 2298 N. Clay St.
