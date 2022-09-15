Universal preschool could expand for some families
A state panel will consider extending free preschool hours and allowing more children of low- and middle-income families to participate in the new state program.
Why it matters: Proposed changes set for review Thursday could make some kids eligible for 20 hours a week of preschool starting in the 2023-24 school year, double the hours currently guaranteed for all 4-year-olds across the state, our education reporting partners at Chalkbeat write.
Details: Families earning up to 270% of the federal poverty limit would be eligible for the extra preschool hours.
- A family of four earning $75,000 annually, for instance, would qualify — a notable change from the current rules allowing families earning up to 185% of the federal poverty limit.
- Kids who are dual-language learners, have disabilities or are in foster care would automatically qualify.
The big picture: The rules could expand the pool of children who are considered low-income, which may mean more kids have access to more schooling— addressing concerns from parents and educators who said the 10-hour-per-week plan wasn't sufficient.
By the numbers: The state's current program serves about 21,000 students.
- The new preschool option slated to begin in 2023 is expected to enroll triple the number of students.
More Denver stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.