Hot homes: 4 Denver-area homes for sale starting at $595K

This week's Hot Homes roundup offers a mix of unique townhouses, modern mid-century homes and more.

Why we love it: Two is the magic number at this Broomfield beauty, which offers two living spaces and two large decks for gathering — plus a park less than two blocks away.

Neighborhood: Country Vista

Country Vista Specs: 3 beds, 2 baths, 1774 square feet

3 beds, 2 baths, 1774 square feet Listed by: Jen Larsen at The Strickland Group

Jen Larsen at The Strickland Group Features: Hardwood floors throughout, fresh carpet and paint, garden shed, same-level bedrooms and backyard fire pit.

5144 W. 123rd Pl. Photo courtesy of Next Door Photos

5144 W. 123rd Pl. Photo courtesy of Next Door Photos

5144 W. 123rd Pl. Photo courtesy of Next Door Photos

Why we love it: This bright and cheery charmer boasts French doors leading to a private room that can be converted into a rental, home office or special space to pamper guests.

Neighborhood: Berkeley

Berkeley Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,083 feet

3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,083 feet Listed by: Kelly Reed and Susie Best at milehimodern

Kelly Reed and Susie Best at milehimodern Features: Hardwood flooring, updated kitchen and bathrooms, fenced-in backyard with patio.

4455 Zenobia St. Photo: Nate Polta/milehimodern

455 Zenobia St. Photo: Nate Polta/milehimodern

4455 Zenobia St. Photo: Nate Polta/milehimodern

Why we love it: From its updated exterior to modern touches throughout, nothing about this beautiful brick home feels outdated, despite its 1954 construction.

Neighborhood: Sloan Lake

Sloan Lake Specs: 3 beds, 3 baths, 1,616 square feet

3 beds, 3 baths, 1,616 square feet Listed by: Jon Mottern at Compass-Denver

Jon Mottern at Compass-Denver Features: Refinished floors and front porch, updated kitchen, finished basement, covered back patio and spacious backyard with large tree.

Refinished floors and front porch, updated kitchen, finished basement, covered back patio and spacious backyard with large tree. Of note: This listing is pending, but accepting back-up offers.

2665 Yates St. Photo courtesy of Compass - Denver

2665 Yates St. Photo courtesy of Compass - Denver

2665 Yates St. Photo courtesy of Compass - Denver

Why we love it: This unique and elegant townhouse in the heart of one of Denver's trendiest neighborhoods has multiple balconies, tons of windows and an outdoor deck to keep you connected to the outdoors.

Neighborhood: RiNo

RiNo Specs: 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 1,882 square feet

3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 1,882 square feet Listed by: Tara Wendt at milehimodern

Tara Wendt at milehimodern Features: Refinished hardwood floors, two-car attached garage, high ceilings, open-air skylight, outdoor deck, stylish kitchen and large primary bathroom.

2531 Lawrence St. Photo: Geo Flores/milehimodern

2531 Lawrence St. Photo: Geo Flores/milehimodern

2531 Lawrence St. Photo: Geo Flores/milehimodern

Axios' Brianna Crane contributed to this story.