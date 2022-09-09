Hot homes: 4 Denver-area homes for sale starting at $595K
This week's Hot Homes roundup offers a mix of unique townhouses, modern mid-century homes and more.
5144 W. 123rd Pl. — $595,000
Why we love it: Two is the magic number at this Broomfield beauty, which offers two living spaces and two large decks for gathering — plus a park less than two blocks away.
- Neighborhood: Country Vista
- Specs: 3 beds, 2 baths, 1774 square feet
- Listed by: Jen Larsen at The Strickland Group
- Features: Hardwood floors throughout, fresh carpet and paint, garden shed, same-level bedrooms and backyard fire pit.
4455 Zenobia St. — $695,000
Why we love it: This bright and cheery charmer boasts French doors leading to a private room that can be converted into a rental, home office or special space to pamper guests.
- Neighborhood: Berkeley
- Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,083 feet
- Listed by: Kelly Reed and Susie Best at milehimodern
- Features: Hardwood flooring, updated kitchen and bathrooms, fenced-in backyard with patio.
2665 Yates St. — $825,000
Why we love it: From its updated exterior to modern touches throughout, nothing about this beautiful brick home feels outdated, despite its 1954 construction.
- Neighborhood: Sloan Lake
- Specs: 3 beds, 3 baths, 1,616 square feet
- Listed by: Jon Mottern at Compass-Denver
- Features: Refinished floors and front porch, updated kitchen, finished basement, covered back patio and spacious backyard with large tree.
- Of note: This listing is pending, but accepting back-up offers.
2531 Lawrence St. – $899,000
Why we love it: This unique and elegant townhouse in the heart of one of Denver's trendiest neighborhoods has multiple balconies, tons of windows and an outdoor deck to keep you connected to the outdoors.
- Neighborhood: RiNo
- Specs: 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 1,882 square feet
- Listed by: Tara Wendt at milehimodern
- Features: Refinished hardwood floors, two-car attached garage, high ceilings, open-air skylight, outdoor deck, stylish kitchen and large primary bathroom.
Axios' Brianna Crane contributed to this story.
