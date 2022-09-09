Colorado has the 12th-highest life expectancy in the U.S., according to a CDC national vital statistics report released late last month.

The life expectancy for Coloradans was 78.3 years — higher than the national rate of 77 years.

Yes, but: Colorado's rate declined by 1.7 years between 2019 and 2020 amid the COVID health crisis.

The big picture: Nationwide, life expectancy declined by 1.8 years due to the pandemic and the increase of unintentional injuries, such as overdoses — many fueled by fentanyl.

Overdose deaths related to opioids in Denver surged more than 300% between 2019 and 2021.

Zoom in: There was a five-year gap among Colorado women (80.9) and men (75.8).

Both Colorado men and women ranked 11th nationally.

Zoom out: Hawaii had the highest rate in the U.S., with a life expectancy of 80.7 years, compared to Mississippi which ranked last at 71.9 years.

Western states like California (79 years), Washington (79.2), Oregon (78.8) and Utah (78.6) outranked Colorado.

Explore the interactive map