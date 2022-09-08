Things to do in Denver this weekend | Sept. 9-11

Fall is almost in the air, with this weekend’s cooler temperatures providing a welcoming reprieve from the heat.

And there are plenty of activities to check out this weekend.

⚾ The Rockies begin a three-game weekend series with the division rivals Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night, with tickets at Coors Field starting as low as $8.

🎸 The Westword Music Showcase kicks off Friday, with a variety of shows returning to venues across the RiNo Art District. Headliners The Flaming Lips will play Mission Ballroom Outdoors on Saturday. Tickets start at $45.

🌶️ Morrison Road will host the Westwood Chile Fest on Saturday. The event is free and celebrates the neighborhood’s Latino heritage.

🤣 The High Plains Comedy Festival starts today and will run through Saturday, with tickets between $10 to $20. Comedians include Ken Jeong and Joel McHale.

🍖 The Big Chili Cook-Off music and arts festival in Evergreen happens Saturday at Buchanan Park. Tickets are $18 if you buy them today, or $20 at the gate.

🪶 The Denver Art Museum will host the 33rd Annual Friendship Powwow and Native American Cultural Celebration on Saturday. The event coincides with the museum’s free admission day.

🥐 Holy Transfiguration Orthodox Cathedral celebrates the Orthodox Food Festival & Old Globeville Days in Denver, featuring foods from Greece, Russia, Romania, Serbia, Ukraine and Italy. The free event starts Saturday.