Despite persistent problems facing local restaurants, Denver's dining scene is sprouting new spots to sip and eat citywide.
Driving the news: Pirate Alley Boucherie — a new po'boy joint serving sandwiches, charcuterie and small plates — opens Thursday, for lunch only, on the ground floor of LoDo's historic Ice House building at 1801 Wynkoop St.
- Behind the seasonally driven deli are Katy and Kyle Foster, the previous owners of Julep, a Southern eatery in RiNo that closed during the pandemic.
🧇 Union Station is now home to Wafels & Dinges, a New York City chain known for its Belgian-style waffles and decadent desserts.
- Of note: W&D was featured on the Food Network's "Best Thing I Ever Ate," so you know their treats are tasty.
🍸 Birch Road, a BYOB social club with locations in Chicago and Seattle, opens this Saturday in the previously home of Factotum Brewhouse at 3845 Lipan St.
- How it works: With monthly memberships starting at $105, Denverites can have access to a 3,300-square-foot event space to drink, gather and escape the busy bar scene.
🍔 Oregon-based Vegan chain Next Level Burger debuted in Denver's University neighborhood late last month with a mission to fight climate change.
- The intrigue: This location represents a homecoming for co-founder and Denver native Matt de Gruyter, who met his wife Cierra while attending Metro State University.
🇫🇷 Noisette — a French restaurant and bakery that opened Aug. 5 in LoHi — offers a fine dining experience at a friendlier price point. The eatery is run by husband and wife Tim and Lilian Lu, both graduates of the French Culinary Institute in New York.
- What to try: Their take on a French classic — escargot ($17) — which comes enveloped in crispy potato choux pastry and served with a creamy herb aioli.
