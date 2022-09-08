Despite persistent problems facing local restaurants, Denver's dining scene is sprouting new spots to sip and eat citywide.

Driving the news: Pirate Alley Boucherie — a new po'boy joint serving sandwiches, charcuterie and small plates — opens Thursday, for lunch only, on the ground floor of LoDo's historic Ice House building at 1801 Wynkoop St.

Behind the seasonally driven deli are Katy and Kyle Foster, the previous owners of Julep, a Southern eatery in RiNo that closed during the pandemic.

🧇 Union Station is now home to Wafels & Dinges, a New York City chain known for its Belgian-style waffles and decadent desserts.

Of note: W&D was featured on the Food Network's "Best Thing I Ever Ate," so you know their treats are tasty.

🍸 Birch Road, a BYOB social club with locations in Chicago and Seattle, opens this Saturday in the previously home of Factotum Brewhouse at 3845 Lipan St.

How it works: With monthly memberships starting at $105, Denverites can have access to a 3,300-square-foot event space to drink, gather and escape the busy bar scene.

🍔 Oregon-based Vegan chain Next Level Burger debuted in Denver's University neighborhood late last month with a mission to fight climate change.

The intrigue: This location represents a homecoming for co-founder and Denver native Matt de Gruyter, who met his wife Cierra while attending Metro State University.

🇫🇷 Noisette — a French restaurant and bakery that opened Aug. 5 in LoHi — offers a fine dining experience at a friendlier price point. The eatery is run by husband and wife Tim and Lilian Lu, both graduates of the French Culinary Institute in New York.