RiNo Art District debuts weeklong festival in Denver

A new arts festival hosted by Denver's RiNo Art District is in full swing through Sept. 11, in tandem with the Westword Music Showcase.

Why it matters: After Crush Walls founder Robin Munro pulled the plug last year on the seven-day mural festival that brought the RiNo area's walls to life over the last decade, it was unclear if a similar celebration would ever return.

"We heard from both our artist community and our members that there was a strong desire to bring everyone together to highlight the exciting art happening here in Denver," Tracy Weil, executive director of Rino Art District, said in a statement.

Details: Art RiNo will feature six new murals on different walls around the neighborhood painted primarily by local artists over the weeklong period.

The festival will also feature a mix of events for all ages — including art workshops; Luminade, a three-night light installation; a pop-up party sponsored by the Colorado Rapids; lucha libre wrestling and more.

