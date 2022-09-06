After months of restoration efforts, Juan Padro's Denver restaurant empire expanded by one in mid-August with the birth of his second Mister Oso location in the corner formerly inhabited by Ogden Street South.

The space: The new eatery is a feast for the eyes, with a big, celebratory splash of tropical color.

The longtime dive bar subtly tucked into the Wash Park neighborhood got a fresh coat of signature mint paint on its exterior, while the inside was wrapped with wallpaper donning flora and flying animals, and lush greenery affixed to the ceiling dangled in a bougie, lounge area.

The menu: Casual, shareable Central and South American-inspired snacks and entrees run the gamut, along with a variety of adult drinks from the classic margarita to inventive cocktails like the Ruby Moon with mezcal, sweet vermouth and Campari.

Starters range from bright, rotating ceviche, a duo of flaky BBQ chicken empanadas, and the tried-and-true shaved Brussels sprout salad with sweet, dehydrated cantaloupe chunks and a blanket of cotija cheese.

Order this: If you're a meat-eater, you mustn't miss the birria taco, a traditional Jalisco dish, that comes two to an order with slow-stewed short rib and gooey cheese.

As for the rest of the taco options, a stack of warmed tortillas greets you on a neon cafeteria-style tray beside your mixed-and-matched protein selections. The crispy coconut shrimp tastes like you're on vacation, while the smoked chicken is cooked to perfection and has a slight hickory sweet-stickiness.

Two vegetarian-friendly options round out the taco fillings; our favorite is the roasted cauliflower al pastor. Small scoops of fresh and confident sides — such as slaw — fill and flavor your creations.

Indulge and order the simple and oh-so satisfying collection of tangled, sugary churro strips.

Pro tip: The new eatery's happy hour runs from 3-6pm every day, with snack and drink discounts aplenty.