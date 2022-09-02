6 things to do around Denver this weekend | Sept. 2-5
Here's your Labor Day weekend rundown:
⛳️ Play a round of mini golf on an interactive course inspired by some of Pixar's most beloved films. Tickets start at $25.50 for the pop-up that kicks off Saturday in McGregor Square.
🌮 Sample unique eats at Fuel & Iron’s concession stand at the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo. Hungry guests can get a bite through Monday before the food hall opens later this fall.
🖍 Delight in colorful street transformations at the Denver Chalk Art Festival. The free event runs Saturday through Monday in the Golden Triangle Creative District.
🥓 Celebrate Bacon Day on Saturday with savory specials at Snooze A.M. Eatery, including a loaded bacon-and-egg pancake. Get the crispy goodness through Sept. 7 at all locations.
🎨 Support local artists at Dairy Block’s First Friday Art Walk, featuring live music, pop-up bars, food and drink specials. The free event runs from 5-9pm in Dairy Block Alley.
🍗 Get a Taste of Colorado at the historic festival in Civic Center Park from Saturday to Monday. The event is free and packed with live music, vendors and an artisan marketplace.
More Denver stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.