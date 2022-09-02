Here's your Labor Day weekend rundown:

⛳️ Play a round of mini golf on an interactive course inspired by some of Pixar's most beloved films. Tickets start at $25.50 for the pop-up that kicks off Saturday in McGregor Square.

🌮 Sample unique eats at Fuel & Iron’s concession stand at the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo. Hungry guests can get a bite through Monday before the food hall opens later this fall.

🖍 Delight in colorful street transformations at the Denver Chalk Art Festival. The free event runs Saturday through Monday in the Golden Triangle Creative District.

🥓 Celebrate Bacon Day on Saturday with savory specials at Snooze A.M. Eatery, including a loaded bacon-and-egg pancake. Get the crispy goodness through Sept. 7 at all locations.

🎨 Support local artists at Dairy Block’s First Friday Art Walk, featuring live music, pop-up bars, food and drink specials. The free event runs from 5-9pm in Dairy Block Alley.

🍗 Get a Taste of Colorado at the historic festival in Civic Center Park from Saturday to Monday. The event is free and packed with live music, vendors and an artisan marketplace.