For the first time, abortion rights are among the top five priorities for eligible Latino voters in Colorado, findings from a poll released Tuesday show.

Inflation was the leading concern, followed by crime and gun violence, jobs, health care and abortion rights.

Why it matters: Latino voters represent the second-largest racial voting bloc in Colorado and are a particularly influential segment that will help decide who is elected and what policies are enacted.

By the numbers: The poll found 74% of Latino voters in Colorado believe abortion should remain legal, no matter their personal beliefs on the issue.

This comes after the Supreme Court's June decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

More than 280,000 Latino voters are expected to cast ballots in Colorado this fall, according to a projection from the NALEO Educational Fund. Latinos represent about 11% of Colorado voters.

What they're saying: "That's historically unprecedented in my polling," said pollster Gary Segura, in response to abortion being a priority for Latinos during a briefing.

The findings for Colorado show higher support than a national Axios-Ipsos Latino Poll that indicated half of U.S. Latinos say abortion should be legal.

Of note: The poll showed Latinos in Colorado mostly support the Democratic Party, by a nearly 3-1 margin, when it comes to addressing their top priorities.

Yes, but: A majority of voters — 63% — think the country is on the wrong track, and 61% said they are 100% certain they will vote in this fall's election.

Details: The poll from advocacy groups UnidosUS, a Latino civil rights organization, and Mi Familia Vota, a civic engagement organization, had a margin of error of +/-5.7 percentage points.

The survey took place from July 20 to Aug. 1. Other states included: Arizona, California, Georgia, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Texas and Florida.

The intrigue: Latinos are facing a surge of Spanish-language abortion misinformation since the Supreme Court's Dobbs decision, Axios' Shawna Chen writes.