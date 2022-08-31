12 mins ago - News

Poll: Colorado's Latino voters support abortion rights

Esteban L. Hernandez
Illustration of a Vote button with red cross symbols replacing the stars.
Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

For the first time, abortion rights are among the top five priorities for eligible Latino voters in Colorado, findings from a poll released Tuesday show.

  • Inflation was the leading concern, followed by crime and gun violence, jobs, health care and abortion rights.

Why it matters: Latino voters represent the second-largest racial voting bloc in Colorado and are a particularly influential segment that will help decide who is elected and what policies are enacted.

By the numbers: The poll found 74% of Latino voters in Colorado believe abortion should remain legal, no matter their personal beliefs on the issue.

What they're saying: "That's historically unprecedented in my polling," said pollster Gary Segura, in response to abortion being a priority for Latinos during a briefing.

  • The findings for Colorado show higher support than a national Axios-Ipsos Latino Poll that indicated half of U.S. Latinos say abortion should be legal.

Of note: The poll showed Latinos in Colorado mostly support the Democratic Party, by a nearly 3-1 margin, when it comes to addressing their top priorities.

Yes, but: A majority of voters — 63% — think the country is on the wrong track, and 61% said they are 100% certain they will vote in this fall's election.

Details: The poll from advocacy groups UnidosUS, a Latino civil rights organization, and Mi Familia Vota, a civic engagement organization, had a margin of error of +/-5.7 percentage points.

  • The survey took place from July 20 to Aug. 1. Other states included: Arizona, California, Georgia, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Texas and Florida.

The intrigue: Latinos are facing a surge of Spanish-language abortion misinformation since the Supreme Court's Dobbs decision, Axios' Shawna Chen writes.

  • Groups are working to counter that misinformation, which often parrots the false claim that abortion is now illegal in the U.S.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Denver stories

No stories could be found

Denverpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more