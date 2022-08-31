Poll: Colorado's Latino voters support abortion rights
For the first time, abortion rights are among the top five priorities for eligible Latino voters in Colorado, findings from a poll released Tuesday show.
- Inflation was the leading concern, followed by crime and gun violence, jobs, health care and abortion rights.
Why it matters: Latino voters represent the second-largest racial voting bloc in Colorado and are a particularly influential segment that will help decide who is elected and what policies are enacted.
By the numbers: The poll found 74% of Latino voters in Colorado believe abortion should remain legal, no matter their personal beliefs on the issue.
- This comes after the Supreme Court's June decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
- More than 280,000 Latino voters are expected to cast ballots in Colorado this fall, according to a projection from the NALEO Educational Fund. Latinos represent about 11% of Colorado voters.
What they're saying: "That's historically unprecedented in my polling," said pollster Gary Segura, in response to abortion being a priority for Latinos during a briefing.
- The findings for Colorado show higher support than a national Axios-Ipsos Latino Poll that indicated half of U.S. Latinos say abortion should be legal.
Of note: The poll showed Latinos in Colorado mostly support the Democratic Party, by a nearly 3-1 margin, when it comes to addressing their top priorities.
Yes, but: A majority of voters — 63% — think the country is on the wrong track, and 61% said they are 100% certain they will vote in this fall's election.
Details: The poll from advocacy groups UnidosUS, a Latino civil rights organization, and Mi Familia Vota, a civic engagement organization, had a margin of error of +/-5.7 percentage points.
- The survey took place from July 20 to Aug. 1. Other states included: Arizona, California, Georgia, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Texas and Florida.
The intrigue: Latinos are facing a surge of Spanish-language abortion misinformation since the Supreme Court's Dobbs decision, Axios' Shawna Chen writes.
- Groups are working to counter that misinformation, which often parrots the false claim that abortion is now illegal in the U.S.
