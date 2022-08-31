Colorado restaurants even more short-staffed amid back-to-school

With Colorado students headed back to school, already short-staffed restaurants are losing much-needed workers.

Why it matters: Restaurants are still struggling to survive from the pandemic's toll — and a dearth of hired hands this fall might mean they won't make it through winter.

What's happening: Local employers are struggling to fill vacancies and limiting business operations as summertime workers cut back or quit to focus on school.

The seasonal shift means most restaurants in the Centennial State are left severely understaffed and scrambling to fill positions — all while battling inflation, according to August data provided to Axios Denver by the Colorado Restaurant Association.

What they're saying: For many local restaurants, prospects have never looked worse, CRA spokesperson Erin Dewey told Axios Denver.

"We have even heard that it is harder to find and retain employees now than it has been at any point since the pandemic began," she added.

By the numbers: Nearly two-thirds of Colorado restaurant operators say their businesses don't have enough employees to support demand.

More than 75% of restaurateurs statewide say their job openings are difficult to fill.

Meanwhile, 97% report labor costs exceeding pre-pandemic levels.

The big picture: Businesses nationwide are wrestling with worker shortages as students return to the classroom.

Nationally, 60% of restaurants have reduced hours of operation, while 38% are closed on days that they would normally be open, according to August figures from the National Restaurant Association.

What to watch: The gaping holes in the labor market locally and nationwide are forcing business owners to increase wages and provide other incentives, like more vacation days, to attract — and retain — employees.

The bottom line: When you go out to your favorite restaurant, "please be kind and patient with the people serving you; they are doing their best to provide you great service with a reduced team," Dewey said.