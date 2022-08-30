1 hour ago - Food and Drink

The best, boldest and spiciest pumpkin beers to drink this fall

John Frank
Pumpkin beers in a row
Pumpkin beers. Photo: Esteban L. Hernandez/Axios

Fall is officially still weeks away, but the pumpkin crop is starting to land on the beer aisle.

State of play: It's never too early for pumpkin beers. The seasonal specialty is now debuting in August and often sells out by the time autumn's chill arrives.

  • The style showcases spices of the season, like cinnamon, nutmeg and allspice, and comes in varieties from lagers to stouts.

Here's a guide to some of our favorites:

Colorado favorites: For true pumpkin beer with just the right amount of spice, Four Noses' Pump Action and Upslope's Pumpkin Ale are award-winning go-tos.

Over-the-top: If you want even more pumpkin spice, Southern Tier's Pumking rules the day. It's a flavor bomb.

  • For a local treat, taste the Fluffy Pumpkin, a porter with marshmallow and spices, from Odyssey Beerwerks in Arvada or Left Hand's super smooth Pumpkin Spice Latte Nitro.

Standard bearers: Among the dozens of pumpkin beers Dogfish Head's Punkin, Rogue's Pumpkin Patch Ale and Elysian's Night Owl rise to the top with just-right flavors and a not-too-heavy body.

Dark beers: Great Divide's popular Yeti gets dressed in a fall scarf and furry boots for its pumpkin spice edition in the imperial stout series. Utah's Wasatch makes Black O' Lantern, a stout with molasses and vanilla notes to complement the pumpkin addition.

Spicy: For a kick, New Belgium makes Atomic Pumpkin with habanero chili peppers and Copper Kettle's adds pumpkin to its much-loved Mexican Chocolate Stout.

Related: A guide to Marzen, Oktoberfest and more fall beers

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Denver stories

No stories could be found

Denverpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more