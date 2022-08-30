Chipotle tests its new, spicy chicken in Denver
Chipotle Mexican Grill has started testing its new chicken al pastor in a limited run in Denver and Indianapolis.
Details: The new flavor includes a blend of spicy adobo, achiote, morita peppers and pineapple, topped with cilantro and fresh lime juice, the fast-casual chain says.
- Al pastor is a Mexican preparation typically served with pork, and commonly found in street tacos.
- The company is calling the new offering a "premium chicken option," meaning it will cost more than its standard chicken dish — 65 cents more, to be exact.
By the numbers: Chipotle, founded in Denver, but now headquartered in Newport Beach, California, will test its new flavor in 94 restaurants across the Mile High City and Indianapolis.
- Chief Marketing Officer Chris Brandt said in a news release the dish was created for customers "who have been craving spicy chicken."
Flashback: Denver last year served as a test market for Chipotle's plant-based "chorizo" in burritos, tacos and bowls.
Esteban's thought bubble: The al pastor option is definitely worth the extra money, and it's flavorful — with just a hint of tropical sweetness thanks to the pineapple.
- Pro tip: You might want to skip adding chili salsa if you usually add it.
