Chipotle Mexican Grill has started testing its new chicken al pastor in a limited run in Denver and Indianapolis.

Details: The new flavor includes a blend of spicy adobo, achiote, morita peppers and pineapple, topped with cilantro and fresh lime juice, the fast-casual chain says.

Al pastor is a Mexican preparation typically served with pork, and commonly found in street tacos.

The company is calling the new offering a "premium chicken option," meaning it will cost more than its standard chicken dish — 65 cents more, to be exact.

By the numbers: Chipotle, founded in Denver, but now headquartered in Newport Beach, California, will test its new flavor in 94 restaurants across the Mile High City and Indianapolis.

Chief Marketing Officer Chris Brandt said in a news release the dish was created for customers "who have been craving spicy chicken."

Flashback: Denver last year served as a test market for Chipotle's plant-based "chorizo" in burritos, tacos and bowls.

Esteban's thought bubble: The al pastor option is definitely worth the extra money, and it's flavorful — with just a hint of tropical sweetness thanks to the pineapple.