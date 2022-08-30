Childhood vaccination rates down in Colorado, new data shows

Data: Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

More parents are forgoing required vaccines for their school-aged children — a situation that is raising concern among state public health officials.

Driving the news: 91.8% of Colorado students received all mandatory vaccines in the 2020-21 school year, according to data released Monday by the state's public health department.

That represents a 2.2% decline from the prior year when immunizations plummeted amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Immunization rates among kindergartners are the worst at just 86.7%, a 5.2 percentage point year-over-year decline.

One bright spot is vaccines for childcare and preschool ages, up about 1% across the board.

Why it matters: Colorado typically ranks toward the bottom nationally when it comes to school-age vaccination rates, and a controversial 2020 law signed by Gov. Jared Polis to make it harder to seek exemptions is not doing enough to boost inoculation numbers.

What they're saying: The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment sent parents text message and email reminders about routine vaccinations ahead of the new school year.

"Staying up to date on routine vaccinations for preventable diseases is critical to the public health of Colorado," the state's chief medical officer, Eric France, said in a statement.

Be smart: Five vaccinations are necessary for students entering kindergarten and protect against diseases such as measles, mumps, whooping cough, polio and chickenpox.

The COVID-19 vaccine is not required, and its adoption by parents of children is lagging even more than routine immunizations.

The intrigue: Even though new rules are making it harder to get vaccine exemptions for personal beliefs, the state is seeing the rate of medical excuses inversely increase by roughly 5%.