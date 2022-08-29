37 mins ago - News
What portion of Colorado kids had COVID-19
This probably won't surprise any parents: 80% of Colorado children have had COVID-19 since the pandemic began, new data from the CDC shows.
- The rate for kids ages 6 months to 17 years matches the national average.
By the numbers: It's an increase from figures the agency published in May.
- At that point, a study estimated that half the state was infected with COVID-19 at one point since the start of the pandemic.
What to watch: As children return to childcare and school settings, the cases may increase again with the latest, more transmissible Omicron variants.
- Just 38% of Colorado children ages 5 to 11 are fully immunized, according to the state.
- The immunization rate for ages 12-17 is better at 65%.
