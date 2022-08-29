Data: CDC; Map: Simran Parwani/Axios

This probably won't surprise any parents: 80% of Colorado children have had COVID-19 since the pandemic began, new data from the CDC shows.

The rate for kids ages 6 months to 17 years matches the national average.

By the numbers: It's an increase from figures the agency published in May.

At that point, a study estimated that half the state was infected with COVID-19 at one point since the start of the pandemic.

What to watch: As children return to childcare and school settings, the cases may increase again with the latest, more transmissible Omicron variants.