37 mins ago - News

What portion of Colorado kids had COVID-19

John Frank
Data: CDC; Map: Simran Parwani/Axios

This probably won't surprise any parents: 80% of Colorado children have had COVID-19 since the pandemic began, new data from the CDC shows.

  • The rate for kids ages 6 months to 17 years matches the national average.

By the numbers: It's an increase from figures the agency published in May.

  • At that point, a study estimated that half the state was infected with COVID-19 at one point since the start of the pandemic.

What to watch: As children return to childcare and school settings, the cases may increase again with the latest, more transmissible Omicron variants.

  • Just 38% of Colorado children ages 5 to 11 are fully immunized, according to the state.
  • The immunization rate for ages 12-17 is better at 65%.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Denver stories

No stories could be found

Denverpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more