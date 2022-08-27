56 mins ago - News
Here are the concerts you can't miss in Colorado this fall
Denver's live music boom has made the Mile High City one of the top spots in the country for concerts — and it's clear to see why from this fall's jam-packed lineup.
- To help you make the most of this busy season, we rounded up some of the best shows across music venues citywide.
- We also included a handful of events outside the city for any live music lovers who are up for a roadtrip.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
- Shakey Graves — 6:30pm, Sept. 5
- Wilco — 7:30pm, Sept. 14
- The War on Drugs — 7pm, Sept. 19
- Lauren Daigle — 7pm, Sept. 20-21
- Incubus — 7pm, Oct. 9
- King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard — 7pm, Oct. 10-11
- MercyMe — 7pm, Oct. 17
- Maren Morris — 8pm, Oct. 19
- Midland — 7:30pm, Oct. 22
Ball Arena:
- Keith Urban — 7pm, Sept. 16
- Gorillaz — 7:30pm, Sept. 28
- Florence + the Machine — 8pm, Oct. 1
- Panic! At The Disco — 7pm, Oct. 11
- Post Malone — 8pm, Oct. 30
- Lizzo — 8pm, Oct. 31
Mission Ballroom:
- Courtney Barnett + Japanese Breakfast — 5pm, Sept. 3
- Flogging Molly & The Interrupters — 6:30pm, Sept. 9
- Westword Music Showcase, ft. The Flaming Lips and Saint Motel — 12:15pm, Sept. 10
- The Head and the Heart (with Hiss Golden Messenger) — 7:30pm, Sept. 14
- CHVRCHES — 8pm, Sept. 20
- Manchester Orchestra — 7:30pm, Oct. 5
- Phoenix — 7pm, Oct. 10
- Carly Rae Jepsen — 8pm, Oct. 12
- Marcus King — 7pm, Oct. 18
Bluebird Theater:
- Tinariwen — 8pm, Sept. 12
- Nate Smith + Kinfolk — 8pm, Sept. 20
- Built to Spill — 9pm, Sept. 23
- Tessa Violet — 8pm, Oct. 3
- Lee Fields — 8pm, Oct. 20
Fillmore Auditorium:
- Kehlani — 7:30pm, Sept. 6
- Joji — 7:30pm and 6:30pm, Sept. 10-11
- Demi Lovato — 8pm, Oct. 3
- AWOLNATION — 7:30pm, Oct. 7
- Metric — 8pm, Oct. 15
Gothic Theatre:
- Of Montreal — 8pm, Sept. 21
- Declan McKenna — 8pm, Oct. 3
- Whitney — 8pm, Oct. 4
- Pusha T — 8pm, Oct. 6
Paramount Theatre:
- Hanson — 8pm, Sept. 9
- Pavement — 7:30pm, Sept. 19
- Matt Nathanson — 7:30pm, Sept 26
Music festivals:
- Jazz Aspen Snowmass (with Stevie Nicks, Leon Bridges and Chris Stapleton) — Sept. 2-4
- Caveman Music Festival (with Zach Bryan and Grace Potter) — Sept. 2-4
- Seven Peaks Festival (featuring Dierks Bentley) — Sept. 2-4
- Telluride Blues & Brews Festival — Sept. 16-18
- Mabon (featuring Regina Spektor) — Sept. 16-18
- Spanish Peaks International Celtic Music Festival — Sept. 22-25
