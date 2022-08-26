Hot homes: 4 houses for sale around Denver starting at $675K
This week's hot homes roundup features four properties with light-filled interiors, inviting outdoor spaces and elegant designs.
2052 W. 66th Ave. — $675,000
Why we love it: This home's bright and airy kitchen and quaint private patio make it a steal at this price.
- Neighborhood: Midtown at Clear Creek
- Specs: 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 2,172 square feet
- Listed by: Heidi Cox at milehimodern
- Features: Open kitchen, finished basement with recreation room, primary suite with walk-in closet and spacious bathroom, and a two-car garage.
2961 Akron Ct. — $849,500
Why we love it: This charmer sits on a sunlit corner lot with a covered front porch and private courtyard patio in one of Denver's fast-developing neighborhoods.
- Neighborhood: Central Park
- Specs: 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 2,269 square feet
- Listed by: Paula Friedman at milehimodern
- Features: Private balcony, refinished hardwood floors, classic fireplace, finished basement and two-car attached garage.
15547 W. Vassar Ave. — $899,000
Why we love it: This newly built home, constructed in 2018, offers mountain views at the base of the foothills and a xeriscaped backyard.
- Neighborhood: Lakewood
- Specs: 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 2,722 square feet
- Listed by: Justin Hawkins at Homie
- Features: Finished basement with surround-sound speakers, gas fireplace and access to year-round community amenities, including an infinity pool.
1275 Clayton St. — $1,600,000
Why we love it: Why buy one house when you can buy three? This listing comprises three residences with a single address, offering a savvy buyer big rental opportunities.
- Neighborhood: Congress Park
- Specs: 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, 1,954 square feet
- Listed by: Rachael Miesen at milehimodern
- Features: Updated kitchen, lock-off finished basement, fully permitted ADU, heated floors throughout every level, and a two-car detached garage.
