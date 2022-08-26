Hot homes: 4 houses for sale around Denver starting at $675K

2 hours ago - News

2052 W. 66th Ave. Photo courtesy of milehimodern

This week's hot homes roundup features four properties with light-filled interiors, inviting outdoor spaces and elegant designs.

2052 W. 66th Ave. — $675,000

Why we love it: This home's bright and airy kitchen and quaint private patio make it a steal at this price.

  • Neighborhood: Midtown at Clear Creek
  • Specs: 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 2,172 square feet
  • Listed by: Heidi Cox at milehimodern
  • Features: Open kitchen, finished basement with recreation room, primary suite with walk-in closet and spacious bathroom, and a two-car garage.
2052 W. 66th Ave. Photo courtesy of milehimodern
2052 W. 66th Ave. Photo courtesy of milehimodern
2961 Akron Ct. — $849,500

Why we love it: This charmer sits on a sunlit corner lot with a covered front porch and private courtyard patio in one of Denver's fast-developing neighborhoods.

  • Neighborhood: Central Park
  • Specs: 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 2,269 square feet
  • Listed by: Paula Friedman at milehimodern
  • Features: Private balcony, refinished hardwood floors, classic fireplace, finished basement and two-car attached garage.
2961 Akron Ct. Photo courtesy of milehimodern
2961 Akron Ct. Photo courtesy of milehimodern
15547 W. Vassar Ave. — $899,000

Why we love it: This newly built home, constructed in 2018, offers mountain views at the base of the foothills and a xeriscaped backyard.

  • Neighborhood: Lakewood
  • Specs: 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 2,722 square feet
  • Listed by: Justin Hawkins at Homie
  • Features: Finished basement with surround-sound speakers, gas fireplace and access to year-round community amenities, including an infinity pool.
15547 W. Vassar Ave. Photo courtesy of Homie
15547 W. Vassar Ave. Photo courtesy of Homie
1275 Clayton St. — $1,600,000

Why we love it: Why buy one house when you can buy three? This listing comprises three residences with a single address, offering a savvy buyer big rental opportunities.

  • Neighborhood: Congress Park
  • Specs: 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, 1,954 square feet
  • Listed by: Rachael Miesen at milehimodern
  • Features: Updated kitchen, lock-off finished basement, fully permitted ADU, heated floors throughout every level, and a two-car detached garage.
1275 Clayton St. Photo courtesy of milehimodern
1275 Clayton St. Photo courtesy of milehimodern
