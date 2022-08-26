Hot homes: 4 houses for sale around Denver starting at $675K

This week's hot homes roundup features four properties with light-filled interiors, inviting outdoor spaces and elegant designs.

Why we love it: This home's bright and airy kitchen and quaint private patio make it a steal at this price.

Neighborhood: Midtown at Clear Creek

Midtown at Clear Creek Specs: 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 2,172 square feet

Heidi Cox at milehimodern Features: Open kitchen, finished basement with recreation room, primary suite with walk-in closet and spacious bathroom, and a two-car garage.

2052 W. 66th Ave. Photo courtesy of milehimodern

Why we love it: This charmer sits on a sunlit corner lot with a covered front porch and private courtyard patio in one of Denver's fast-developing neighborhoods.

Neighborhood: Central Park

Central Park Specs: 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 2,269 square feet

Paula Friedman at milehimodern Features: Private balcony, refinished hardwood floors, classic fireplace, finished basement and two-car attached garage.

2961 Akron Ct. Photo courtesy of milehimodern

Why we love it: This newly built home, constructed in 2018, offers mountain views at the base of the foothills and a xeriscaped backyard.

Neighborhood: Lakewood

Lakewood Specs: 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 2,722 square feet

Justin Hawkins at Homie Features: Finished basement with surround-sound speakers, gas fireplace and access to year-round community amenities, including an infinity pool.

15547 W. Vassar Ave. Photo courtesy of Homie

Why we love it: Why buy one house when you can buy three? This listing comprises three residences with a single address, offering a savvy buyer big rental opportunities.

Neighborhood: Congress Park

Congress Park Specs: 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, 1,954 square feet

Rachael Miesen at milehimodern Features: Updated kitchen, lock-off finished basement, fully permitted ADU, heated floors throughout every level, and a two-car detached garage.

1275 Clayton St. Photo courtesy of milehimodern