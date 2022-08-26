What to do this weekend in Denver this weekend: Cars, corn and beer

Get out there this weekend! There's plenty to do.

🌽 Celebrate all things corn at Loveland's Corn Roast Festival, featuring a shucking contest, parade, beer garden and more on Friday and Saturday. Admission to Fairgrounds Park is free.

🚗 Start your Saturday morning at Coors Field with cool cars, the Rockies’ mascot, breakfast burritos and memorabilia. The event is free to attend and all vehicles are welcome.

🖼 Peruse unique home goods, accessories, art, ceramics and more at Firefly Handmade's Summer Market. The free outdoor event runs Saturday and Sunday on Old South Gaylord Street.

🕺 Dance to guilty pleasures at Hi-Dive Denver. Tickets cost $5 for Friday night's party.

🍻 Bike to four different breweries along the West Denver Bike Loop. Saturday's ride is '90s-themed and departs from Odell Brewing Company in Sloan's Lake at 11:30am.

🏋️‍♀️ Bring a towel and water to a free fitness class Saturday morning at Dairy Block Alley. Register online to attend the high-intensity training session led by The FIIT Co.