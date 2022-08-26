The smell of jumbo corn dogs, giant turkey legs and funnel cakes is wafting in the air.

What's happening: The 150th annual Colorado State Fair kicks off Friday in Pueblo, with 11 fun-filled days of eating competitions, live music, carnival rides and more.

Why it matters: The fair is one of the state's largest and longest-running traditions, bringing together hundreds of thousands of proud Coloradans every year.

Yes, but: Whether you're a veteran or new to the event, it's an experience that takes some planning and preparation.

What to know: The schedule is packed with good ol' Western fun and wild food. Here are three can't-miss events:

USA Mullet Championships at 8pm Friday: The nation's official mullet-ranking authority will judge who has the best business-in-the-front, party-in-the-back hairstyle. World Slopper Eating Championship on Aug. 27: This contest will draw the country’s top eaters, who will try to consume as many sloppers — open-faced cheeseburgers smothered in pork green chile — as possible in 8 minutes. Food truck competition on Aug. 30: Nine food trucks, primarily from Pueblo, will each prepare one dish and compete to be the fan favorite and get the official "Governor's Plate" award.

Of note: Musical guests include PRCA RAM Rodeo with Randy Rogers Band at 7pm tonight and The Band Perry at 7pm on Sept. 2.

If you go: The fair is open daily from 3pm to 11pm Monday through Thursday, 11am to 11pm on weekends, and 11am to 11pm on Labor Day.