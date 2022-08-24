Boulder County finished clearing debris from the Marshall Fire at 566 properties this week — about half the total damaged, officials announced Wednesday.

Of note: The county's contractor worked to divert waste from the landfill and reported the equivalent of 2.7 million pounds of carbon dioxide were sequestered and stopped from entering the air.

By the numbers: Still, 103,662 tons of ash and debris went to disposal facilities.

64,648 tons of brick and concrete were recycled, along with 2,403 tons of metal

1,837 tons of vegetative debris recycled using biochar

Be smart: 1 ton is equivalent to 2,000 pounds.

The big picture: The fire destroyed more than 1,000 homes and burned 6,000 acres.