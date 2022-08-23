To get VIP access to one of Denver's coolest parties, you just have to show them your chicken.

Say what? The immersive art and dance club Beacon on Larimer Street in RiNo is selling 50 copies of an NFT that features a chicken named Wednesday carrying a disco ball.

The non-fungible token serves as a membership card that allows its owner and a guest to skip the line. The NFT holder never needs to pay cover charges for special events and DJs.

By the numbers: The cost is $500, and the club has sold 16 since it debuted in May.

What they're saying: "I'm into crypto and a big believer in the technology," founder Mario Nocifera told BusinessDen. "I wanted to allow others to get into it without the need to invest in crypto or buy Bitcoin and without that 'Oh my God' factor, since people get overwhelmed if they're not used to working with crypto."