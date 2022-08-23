1 hour ago - News

A-line temporarily replaced by shuttle buses

Esteban L. Hernandez
RTD A-Line from Denver International Airport arrives at Union Station in Denver on August 3. Photo: Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post

The Regional Transportation District on Tuesday temporarily replaced its airport rail line service with shuttle buses as it repaired stolen and damaged copper wiring responsible for operating safety gates.

Driving the news: The A Line will be supplanted by busses operating between Central Park Station, Peoria Station, 40th and Airport-Gateway Park Station, RTD said in a statement.

  • The repairs are expected to take a day to complete, RTD spokesperson Austin Nettleton told Axios Denver.
  • RTD said Tuesday mid-morning there are no estimates on when A Line trains will return to their posted schedules.

Details: Trains are operating between Union and Central Park stations with delays up to 45 minutes, while trains between 40th and Airport-Gateway Park Station are facing lags of up to 30 minutes, according to the transit agency.

Context: RTD lines are free this month in an effort to reduce air pollution and encourage people to ride local transit.

