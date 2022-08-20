This week, I came face to face with his nemesis. And it had one of my red tomatoes in its mouth.

What's happening: The damn squirrels are at it again, this time looting tomatoes — the precious few left unscathed after the recent hail storm — from the garden.

They even ate a watermelon on the vine, and they're after the bird feeder, too.

Why it matters: The fruit of our garden labor this time of year is like gold in Colorado. It's not easy to grow a cornucopia out here, given the weather (hail in August?!) and other plant maladies.

What to do: I've tried metal cages, bird netting, coffee grounds, throwing rocks, a high-powered hose and I'm this-close to resorting to more potent means.

Thankfully, Leslie Clemensen at Wild Birds Unlimited in Castle Rock talked me from the ledge. Between the garden and bird feeders, how to deter squirrels "is probably the No. 1 question we get," she says.

Her advice: Just pick the tomatoes a little early, before they become bright red and enticing for the squirrels.