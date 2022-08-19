1 hour ago - Politics

Political Pulse: Movement in the Colorado U.S. Senate race

John Frank
U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet
Sen. Michael Bennet. Photo: Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images

A major election prognosticator is souring on Democratic fortunes in Colorado's U.S. Senate race.

Driving the news: The Cook Political Report moved the contest to "leans Democratic" — a downgrade for incumbent Michael Bennet.

  • The race previously was cast as "likely Democratic," which suggested Republican challenger Joe O'Dea had little chance of winning.

The big picture: Sabato's Crystal Ball at the University of Virginia's Center for Politics has the race pegged at the same mark, while Inside Elections and FiveThirtyEight still rate it "likely Democratic."

📊 The intrigue: The shift comes despite the release of a poll from Republican firm McLaughlin and Associates that gives Bennet an advantage, with 48% of respondents preferring him versus 40% for O'Dea.

  • Their July 24-26 survey of likely voters — the first public polling data since the general election matchup in late June — has a margin of error of 4.4%.

💰 Denver-based Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck hauled in $15 million in each of the last three quarters, making it the highest-grossing lobbying firm in the nation.

  • A managing partner credited the firm's work on financial and regulatory matters in Washington and the expansion of state-level lobbying for its success, the Denver Business Journal reports.

👀 U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert's new financial disclosure fails to include her husband's consulting income. Questions were raised last year about his high-paid work for an oil and gas company on the Western Slope.

  • The Republican lawmaker is required to list the sources of her husband's income, though not the total.
  • One new detail, the Colorado Sun reports, is that Jayson Boebert trades thousands of dollars in cryptocurrency through the Robinhood app.

🗳 Political Pulse is a regular Friday feature to help you catch up quick on Colorado politics.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Denver stories

No stories could be found

Denverpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more