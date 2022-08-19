A major election prognosticator is souring on Democratic fortunes in Colorado's U.S. Senate race.

Driving the news: The Cook Political Report moved the contest to "leans Democratic" — a downgrade for incumbent Michael Bennet.

The race previously was cast as "likely Democratic," which suggested Republican challenger Joe O'Dea had little chance of winning.

The big picture: Sabato's Crystal Ball at the University of Virginia's Center for Politics has the race pegged at the same mark, while Inside Elections and FiveThirtyEight still rate it "likely Democratic."

📊 The intrigue: The shift comes despite the release of a poll from Republican firm McLaughlin and Associates that gives Bennet an advantage, with 48% of respondents preferring him versus 40% for O'Dea.

Their July 24-26 survey of likely voters — the first public polling data since the general election matchup in late June — has a margin of error of 4.4%.

💰 Denver-based Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck hauled in $15 million in each of the last three quarters, making it the highest-grossing lobbying firm in the nation.

A managing partner credited the firm's work on financial and regulatory matters in Washington and the expansion of state-level lobbying for its success, the Denver Business Journal reports.

👀 U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert's new financial disclosure fails to include her husband's consulting income. Questions were raised last year about his high-paid work for an oil and gas company on the Western Slope.

The Republican lawmaker is required to list the sources of her husband's income, though not the total.

One new detail, the Colorado Sun reports, is that Jayson Boebert trades thousands of dollars in cryptocurrency through the Robinhood app.

🗳 Political Pulse is a regular Friday feature to help you catch up quick on Colorado politics.