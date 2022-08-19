🍿 Watch Disney's "Encanto" under the stars Friday at 7pm at the Historic Elitch Theatre. Admission is free, but donations are encouraged.

Pro tip: Bring your own chairs and blankets.

🌱 Celebrate the grand opening of plant-based eatery Next Level Burger with free burgers for the first 100 people in line. The festivities start at noon Saturday at 1605 E. Evans Ave. in Denver.

🎶 Connect with vinyl enthusiasts and peruse collectibles at the Rocky Mountain Record Show. Admission to Saturday's event at the Denver Sports Castle is free after 11am and $22.50 for 9am early entry.

🎃 Get in the Halloween spirit early with the free Gram Reaper Alternative Market Series at Grandma's House. Shop for art, witch crafts and more from 4-9pm Saturday.

🍽 Delight in cuisine from all over the world at the West Denver Rising Viaduct Night Market. Admission is free to Saturday night's event at Empower Field at Mile High.

⚾️ Root for the Rockies as they face the San Francisco Giants at home on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Tickets start at under $20 each.

🍷 Sample the neighborhood dining scene at Cherry Creek Al Fresco. The four-day food and wine event runs through Saturday. Tickets are selling out fast — check for availability.