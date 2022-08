๐Ÿฟ Watch Disney's "Encanto" under the stars Friday at 7pm at the Historic Elitch Theatre. Admission is free, but donations are encouraged.

Pro tip: Bring your own chairs and blankets.

๐ŸŒฑ Celebrate the grand opening of plant-based eatery Next Level Burger with free burgers for the first 100 people in line. The festivities start at noon Saturday at 1605 E. Evans Ave. in Denver.

๐ŸŽถ Connect with vinyl enthusiasts and peruse collectibles at the Rocky Mountain Record Show. Admission to Saturday's event at the Denver Sports Castle is free after 11am and $22.50 for 9am early entry.

๐ŸŽƒ Get in the Halloween spirit early with the free Gram Reaper Alternative Market Series at Grandma's House. Shop for art, witch crafts and more from 4-9pm Saturday.

๐Ÿฝ Delight in cuisine from all over the world at the West Denver Rising Viaduct Night Market. Admission is free to Saturday night's event at Empower Field at Mile High.

โšพ๏ธ Root for the Rockies as they face the San Francisco Giants at home on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Tickets start at under $20 each.

๐Ÿท Sample the neighborhood dining scene at Cherry Creek Al Fresco. The four-day food and wine event runs through Saturday. Tickets are selling out fast โ€” check for availability.